01/01 - Megan worries about Declan going back to work

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 1st January

Declan is itching to get back to work and Katie encourages him, relieved they'll be spending time apart. But Megan thinks Declan has got his priorities wrong.



Katie's left feeling insecure when Sam confirms Declan is upset before Megan tells her he's grieving for the family he can't have. It's clear he wants kids but he can't admit it to her - she wonders how they'll survive if he can't just be honest.



Meanwhile, Robbie wants to know how Megan's going to get the money back from Declan - but she doesn't think such game playing is a good idea.



Elsewhere, Moira and Cain wake up together and are happy to shut away the world. But Adam's unimpressed and Cain leaves when he realises Moira needs to talk to him. Adam tells her he won't be there to pick up the pieces when it all goes wrong.



Also, Lisa and Zak know Belle has lied to them, but they're not the only ones she's rubbed up the wrong way. Gemma's annoyed when she realises that Belle and Luke - who she used to date - seem to like each other.