01/06 - Cain visits Zak

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 1st June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

When Debbie threatens to go and see Zak herself, Cain reluctantly agrees to go and see him instead.



At the psychiatric unit, Trevor tells Zak he has a visitor and Zak is shocked to hear it is Cain.



Meanwhile in the hospital reception, Cain is tetchy as he waits to see Zak presuming he will not agree to the visit. He's about to leave when he's told that Zak is ready...



Cain tries to explain what this is doing to his family but Zak doesn’t respond and Cain becomes frustrated, losing his temper and shouting at Zak. Zak is tearful as he leaves the room and Cain watches in disbelief.

Meanwhile when Val goes to the police station with Amy to retract her statement about Alicia, she is told that it's too late. She then has to find Alicia to break the news that because she's already pleading guilty there's nothing more she can do...



Alicia is heartbroken as she figures out what she's going to tell Justin.

Elsewhere Debbie is shocked to find out that Charity is thinking of more children; Laurel tells Ashley the cheque for Sandy’s care has bounced and Ashley promises her he will get some money soon.