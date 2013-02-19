01/03 - Brenda doesn't want Bob to know her bad news | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 1st March

Gennie feels bad for not saying anything to Brenda about what the doctor told them. Bob thinks she should tell her mum but Gennie wants to do things her way. As Bob and Gennie arrive at the hospital, Brenda suddenly starts to cry.



A neurosurgeon arrives with Brenda's results, explaining she has a lesion and they need to perform a biopsy. Gennie's in shock but Brenda's in denial. Gennie later breaks down and is surprised when Brenda says she doesn't want Bob to know what's going on.



Elsewhere, Thomas tries to be chatty with Cameron but he strongly warns him he wants him out. Chas is annoyed to see Chas is putting Thomas on payroll and tells her she shouldn't have him there reminding her about what she did to Carl. Chas is baffled as to why Cameron's feelings are so strong.



Also, Rachel and Sam are self-conscious on their date.