01/05 - Cheating Chas makes a tough decision

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 1st May

Cameron is taking it to a new low when he tries everything to avoid Debbie and go to Chas.

After a long day he finally manages to find some time to escape and rushes to the back room of the pub to hear Chas' answer. Chas is dubious that it could work in reality but it is obvious she is tempted. After an agonising wait she tells him no...for now.

Turns out that he doesn't need to wait that long as only hours later Chas rushes to the garage and tells him she wants him to finish with Debbie after all. Well she doesn't hang about does she?

Meanwhile Sean is ashamed to face Bob after stealing the money from the shop yesterday but apologises for his behaviour. When he returns home with Belle Ruby immediately notices that something is up and tries to get to the bottom of it.

Sean finally admits that he's being picked on by bullies which is why he's no longer got his trainers - they were taken. Admitting that Ali's illiteracy is the reason for the abuse Ruby is concerned and covers for him.

Elsewhere in the village Edna makes it clear that she can't forgive Ashley; Amy takes advantage of Brenda; news of Zak's odd behaviour starts to go round the village.