01/11 - The funeral brings more drama to the village

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 1st November

At the church, Edna warns Cain to stay away from the funeral, while Nicola and Scarlett are relieved when Jimmy appears. The hearse creeps through the village as Scarlett comforts Anya and tries to take Thomas' hand.



Thomas shakes his head at Jude's words and becomes increasingly upset during Jimmy's eulogy. He shocks everyone with an outburst and storms out of the church.



Lisa visits Chas, who crumbles when she asks about Carl's funeral. Lisa asks Chas what her plans are with Cameron if she gets out of prison, before Chas asks Lisa to stop Cain hurting Cameron.



Also, Moira thinks Cain is hiding his true feelings about Chas and Amelia manipulates Dan about a firework display - but he suggests he should throw a party.