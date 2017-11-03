>
Emmerdale
01/11 - The funeral brings more drama to the village
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 1st November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 1st November - Episode 2
Jimmy returns to the funeral after an unsuccessful attempt to find Thomas. Jude urges them to continue with the funeral, while Edna finds Thomas - but she realises talking to him is going to be harder than she imagined.
 
At the burial, Jimmy is emotional when Thomas turns up at the last minute. Edna made him realise the importance of saying goodbye to his dad.
 
At Mill Cottage, Jimmy's shocked by a guilty Edna's outburst. When Anya and Thomas head to the grave, they're shocked to see Cameron there, who quickly hurries off. 
 
Meanwhile, a concerned Nicola comforts Jimmy, who's blaming himself for everything.
 
Elsewhere, Moira's shocked when Lisa voices her fears about what Cain might do. Zak later warns Cain not to seek revenge on Cameron. When Moira later sees Cain looking sad outside the Woolpack, he walks away when she asks his how he's feeling.
 
Also, Dan's determined to get wasted at his party.



