01/10 - Laurel's shocked when Gabby claims Marlon hit her

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 1st October

Gabby is upset when she sees Laurel and Marlon kissing. She shouts at Laurel, telling her she hates her. Marlon tries to get through to her, but Gabby lashes out before running upstairs. Soon after, Laurel is shocked when Gabby tells her Marlon has hit her.



Though Marlon protests, Laurel heads out for space.



Cameron warns Carl to back off now he's got him the money, but Carl ups the pressure by demanding he gets Chas to return, or he'll tell Debbie about their affair. Cameron therefore finds out Chas' number and leaves her a message.



Also, Priya and David kiss after she admits she'd been trying to make him jealous.