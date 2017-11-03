20/01 - Ashley is distraught after Laurel leaves

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 20th January

Ashley is utterly destroyed when Laurel doesn't come home and tries to cover his hurt for the kids but Sandy can't be fooled. But Ashley has had enough of him and tells him that Sandy is the one to blame and he'll have to answer to the kids!



At the same time Nicola is consoling Laurel after she spent the night there but is saddened to hear that Laurel thinks her marriage to Ashley can't be saved. Taking matters into her own hands Nicola rushes off to see Ashley and tries to explain that the only way to save his relationship with Laurel is by forgiving her - but will her comforting words help?



Elsewhere Belle is intrigued when she finds Sean waiting for her at the bus stop and leads her to the cricket pavilion. Sean shows her that he's carved their names into a tree and Belle is touched, giving him a star and Sean gives her a super-cute kiss in return.



Also, Gennie puts her cards on the table with Nkihil but she's shocked by his reaction; Bob tells Hazel is moving for all the wrong reasons and moving isn't the answer the way to change her feeling.



