20/08 - Rachel and Jai's baby drama continues

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 20th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Monday 20th August

SPOILER ALERT

Charity forces Jai to cancel his plans to watch Noah in the show at the village hall, swiping his phone so he doesn't have the chance to tell Rachel.



Later in the Woolpack, Dan clocks on that Rachel is pregnant and he blurts it out to the whole pub. Jai and Rachel are horrified. Rachel leaves upset after Dan and Charity grill her on who the father is. Ali is convinced it's David.



Jai finds Rachel in the factory and admits he's worried Ali will find out it's him. Rachel's furious and



decides he should have nothing more to do with her baby.



Elsewhere, Belle's feeling down when Zak decides to leave for Ireland.