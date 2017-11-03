>
Emmerdale

20/12 - It's Cameron's turn to give evidence

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th December
Thursday 20th December - Episode 1
It's time for Cameron to give evidence in court and he hasn't slept, is freaking out and snaps at Alex.
 
At Mill Cottage, Jimmy's torn as Nicola tells him he needs to lie in court or he could end up getting sent down himself. In court, he struggles to fight back tears as he's asked if he thinks his brother is capable of murder. 
 
As Cameron steps up, he tells the court how much Chas is suffering before telling the barrister he'd like to say something - he knows Chas didn't kill Carl...
 
Elsewhere, Moira's surprised to find Cain running away to France and David feels pressure from Priya to tell the truth.



11/12/2012
