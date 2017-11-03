>
Emmerdale
20/12 - It's Cameron's turn to give evidence
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 20th December - Episode 2
Cameron freezes in court and can't bring himself to confess. He mouths 'I'm sorry' to Chas, convinced he's sealed her fate, before the judge sums up the day's proceedings.
 
In the village, Cameron's a complete mess and it's not long before he panics and makes a shocking confession to a fellow villager...
 
Elsewhere, Alicia is worried when Pollard asks if she and David will get a divorce. She suggests it to David but it's not what she wants. Determined to make the most of her time with him, she pulls a sickie. She later snuggles into him as they enjoy family time.

Also, Zak tells Moira to walk away from Cain.
 



