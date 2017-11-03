20/02 - Cameron packs his bags

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 20th February



SPOILER ALERT



Cameron's faith in his relationship with Debbie crumbles as he starts to realise that Andy was telling the truth...



At the same time, Sarah cuts her knee and Charity and Debbie rush her to hospital. When Andy finds out he's annoyed that Debbie has kept it from him, but when he lets it slip that he's told Cameron about their dirty secret, Debbie is furious and Charity tells her to run to him.



As Debbie arrives Cameron has packed his bags ready to go back to Jersey and is devastated when he leaves.



Meanwhile Declan makes a stupid decision to ask the Barton's about the Festival as the deadline for his project looms. His timing couldn't be more off and Adam tells him that he can kiss goodbye to his festival.



Elsewhere, Ed feels confused when Aaron blanks him; Lisa's concerns for Zak increase as he has a panic attack when Adam roars past him.







