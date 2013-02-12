>
Emmerdale

20/02 - Cain reaches out to Moira | Emmerdale spoilers

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th February
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 20th February
SPOILER ALERT

Moira has been telling Chas about Cain admitting his feelings. Cain is later encouraged when Chas tells him Moira needs time, but this soon turns to dismay when he realises Debbie's seen them talking.
 
Later, Debbie confronts Cain about the conversation and he tells her he's going to Glasgow to get away for a few days. An unimpressed Moira - with a drink down her - decides to confront him. She storms off when he accuses her of being hysterical but he later finds her again and produces a toothbrush, asking if he can keep it at hers.
 
Elsewhere, Charity confidently flirts with Declan, keen for him to take up her deal as she drops a file on her desk. They later spar with each other in the pub and Declan enjoys the attention.
 
Also, Paddy's enthusiastic about work but Marlon's surprised when he realises he's expecting to be paid.
 



12/02/2013
