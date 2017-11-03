20/07 - Jai's feeling guilty about Rachel

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 20th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Friday 20th July

SPOILER ALERT

Marlon is confused - should he leave for New Zealand with his son or stay in the village with Laurel?

He umms and ahhs over his decision but eventually finds Laurel to tell her he's not going anywhere so they can be a proper couple.

Elsewhere, Debbie and Cain are suspicious of Cameron. But Cameron later shows Cain the reason he was away - he's bought Debbie a ring.

Also, Charity taunts Rachel when she's late for work because she's feeling sick, leaving Jai feeling guilty.