>
>
Emmerdale

20/03 - Ashley threatens Sandy

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th March
In this article
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 20th March 
SPOILER ALERT

After seeing the state of Sandy yesterday Marlon realises that something is up and tells Rachel that she might be right. At the same time, Sandy is hurt and frustrated when an angry Ashley refuses to give him his keys back. In the café, Marlon takes the opportunity to speak to Laurel about Sandy but she's quickly defensive and runs straight to Ashley...
 
Following his talk with Laurel, Ashley confronts Rachel about her spreading rumours and sacks her in front of Sandy. When Sandy questions Ashley's treatment of Rachel, Ashley reacts viciously and reminds him who's in control...
 
Meanwhile Adam is annoyed when Moira tells him that she has accepted Megan's generous offer for the fields. Adam is further infuriated when Moira offers to pay for Cain's pint as a thank you for saving Holly's life. We can see Adam is on the edge - will it all get too much to handle?

Elsewhere Megan invites Jai, Charity, Nikhil and Gennie up to Home Farm for lunch and reveals that she's looking for investors for the festival; while Aaron is upset when Ed cancels their date.

13/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         