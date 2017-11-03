>
>
Emmerdale

20/11 - Diane is stunned to see Bernice return

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 20th November
SPOILER ALERT

As Bernice walks through the back door of the pub, Diane is stunned to see her daughter. Tearful Bernice tells her mum her marriage is crumbling. Ashley's surprised to see his ex and Nicola is unimpressed by her sister's return. When Bernice's mood suddenly changes as she walks into the bar, Diane gets suspicious.
 
Elsewhere, Paddy and Rhona are interviewing for a new vet and Paddy feels threatened when Brett arrives late before stepping in to help out Rhona. She offers Brett the job - and Paddy can't think of a reasonable objection.
 
Also, Jimmy's worried when Charity threatens to leave. The pair eventually make a deal and split the business 50/50 - leaving Jimmy wondering if he's done the right thing.  



13/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         