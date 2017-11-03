20/11 - Diane is stunned to see Bernice return

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 20th November

As Bernice walks through the back door of the pub, Diane is stunned to see her daughter. Tearful Bernice tells her mum her marriage is crumbling. Ashley's surprised to see his ex and Nicola is unimpressed by her sister's return. When Bernice's mood suddenly changes as she walks into the bar, Diane gets suspicious.



Elsewhere, Paddy and Rhona are interviewing for a new vet and Paddy feels threatened when Brett arrives late before stepping in to help out Rhona. She offers Brett the job - and Paddy can't think of a reasonable objection.



Also, Jimmy's worried when Charity threatens to leave. The pair eventually make a deal and split the business 50/50 - leaving Jimmy wondering if he's done the right thing.