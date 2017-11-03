>
Emmerdale

20/09 - Kerry collapses after she's told to leave

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 20th September - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Debbie finds Kerry's lost insulin pen in Sarah's bag and storms round to Andy's. Kerry feels her world is falling apart after a few home truths from Val, before Andy tells her to leave.
 
Later, Kerry is rude to Zak when he finds her drunk and staggering around. She later collapses and is found by Sam, who calls the emergency services while a guilty Val brings blankets.
 
Elsewhere, Nikhil is furious with Gennie for trusting Victoria with their fake baby, who leaves it in the pub. The couple are bonding when an amused Charity send him a picture of the doll behind the bar. Nikhil storms out, leaving Gennie embarrassed.

Also, Jai puts in an offer on Faye's cottage.



11/09/2012
