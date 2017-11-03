>
Emmerdale
20/09 - Kerry collapses after she's told to leave
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 20th September


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 20th September - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Val is feeling horribly guilty and Andy is stunned to find out the news about Kerry from Victoria. Val tells Pollard she'll make things right if Kerry pulls through.
 
Pollard suggests he and Val make a go of things again and they kiss. When the doctor breaks the news she's very ill, they realise they need to get Amy to come home.
 
Elsewhere, Nikhil and Gennie are terrified about impending parenthood, but vow to stick together.
 
Also, Priya is devastated when David finishes with her and Megan ends things with Carl - ouch!



11/09/2012
