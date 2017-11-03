>
Emmerdale

21/08 - Ali drives Rachel away

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 21st August
SPOILER ALERT

Ali steals Rachel’s phone in an attempt to find out the identity of her baby's father - but Rachel catches her out. 
 
Ali is convinced David's the father and he's left confused when she loses her temper with him in the Woolpack. But Rachel later explains to her that this isn't the case and tells her to back off.
 
Rachel turns to Jai for help - he's relieved he's come round when she asks him to help get her out of the village.
 
Elsewhere, Lisa is moved when Zak tells her he can't live without her. She agrees to go away with him and fight to save their marriage.



14/08/2012
