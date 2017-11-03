21/12 - Cameron takes drastic action to keep his secret

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st December

Cameron's regretting his confession and grabs his confidante as they leave the house. He tells them he's going to go to the police, but knowing his secret is not safe he decides to take drastic action.



He hits them with a fence post and watches them slump to the ground, unconscious. Cameron's parked up in the woods, panicking, when he gets a text from Jimmy about Chas' verdict. Later, the villager is tied up in Cameron's van.



Elsewhere, Chas is led to take her place in the dock, preparing for the verdict. Shes stunned as the jury deliver their decision. Cameron is nowhere to be seen.



Also, Amy and Robbie decide to get revenge when they realise they've been set up.