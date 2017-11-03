>
>
Emmerdale

21/12 - Cameron takes drastic action to keep his secret

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 21st December
SPOILER ALERT

Cameron's regretting his confession and grabs his confidante as they leave the house. He tells them he's going to go to the police, but knowing his secret is not safe he decides to take drastic action.
 
He hits them with a fence post and watches them slump to the ground, unconscious. Cameron's parked up in the woods, panicking, when he gets a text from Jimmy about Chas' verdict. Later, the villager is tied up in Cameron's van.
 
Elsewhere, Chas is led to take her place in the dock, preparing for the verdict. Shes stunned as the jury deliver their decision. Cameron is nowhere to be seen.
 
Also, Amy and Robbie decide to get revenge when they realise they've been set up.



11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         