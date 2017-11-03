>
>
Emmerdale

21/02 - Cameron tells Debbie to stay away from Andy

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st February
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 21st February
SPOILER ALERT

Cameron returns from the B+B to collect the last of his things and head off, but when he sees Debbie he feels torn.

After talking Debbie gets a glimmer of hope when Cameron says he will stay with her as long as Andy is out of the picture and Debbie agrees. Later on Debbie visits Andy and tells him straight - they are to stay away from each other, Cameron is the one she wants,

Meanwhile, Nicola and Charity bicker over the role of Festival Manager and Declan keeps them hanging, But when Megan turns up the pair are dumbstruck to find out that she will be his Festival Manager.

Later on, Katie is put out when she's introduced to Megan only to find out that she is Declan's half sister!

Elsewhere Nikhil's fitness obsession means he's neglecting Gennie; Ashley talks to the Barton's about the funeral arrangements.

14/02/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
