Emmerdale

21/02 - Charity and Declan give in to temptation | Emmerdale spoilers

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 21st February
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 21st February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 21st February
Charity and Debbie look forward to exploiting Declan through their contract. As Charity meets him for lunch, there is obvious chemistry and Declan tells her he's considering his options.
 
At Home Farm, Charity is surprised when Declan asks her to leave. They soon start insulting each other - Declan has seen through her plan. But as tensions rise so does the passion and the pair kiss. 
 
Later, Declan and Charity are under the covers on the sofa and fail to hear Robbie's message on the answer phone - Katie's coming back. As Charity gets dressed, she sees Katie arrive home. Will they get caught out?
 
Elsewhere, after a night with Cain, Moira realises Adam will never be OK with their relationship. But Chas is pleased for her. Moira later sticks up for Chas when Debbie insults her.
 
Also, Bob spends the evening with Brenda before walking her home, but will he be brave enough to make a move?



