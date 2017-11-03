21/01 - Charity and Debbie's plan is uncovered

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 21st January

It's the morning after the night before and Debbie pockets Dom's keys before he comes downstairs. She feels disgusted at what she's done but tells Charity her plan to get into Dom's office and take the client list. Charity thinks it's risky but volunteers to go herself.



Later, Charity lets herself into the courier's office and starts searching but panics when the police pull up outside.



Charity returns home with the files in hand and shouts out she has the client list. She's unaware Dom is there - Debbie is ending things with him.



Dom is furious and Cain arrives home to find him laying into Debbie. He's ashamed to discover the plan. Cain begs Dom not to get revenge, but he replies that he's being interviewed by the police tomorrow and will drop Debbie in it if it means he goes free.



Also, Moira thinks she could be making progress with Cain when he opens up to her and Vanessa encourages Alicia to go for the new events job advertised at Home Farm.