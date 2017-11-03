21/06 - Pollard threatens to ruin everything

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 21st June

Alicia insists to David that they should tell Jacob the truth about their wedding, but David disagrees.



Decideing it' time to talk to Jacob, Alicia tells him that she and David are getting married. He cannot believe it and excitedly asks if he can be best man and she doesn't have the heart to tell him the real reason for the wedding.



In the B&B, David is grateful that Pollard didn't tell Amy the real reason they are getting married, but Pollard reiterates that Alicia will be entitled to half of everything if they get married and makes it no secret that he thinks he's mad.



LAter on, Pollard turns up at the shop, determined to make David see sense. Pollard declares that he cannot let this wedding go ahead and shocks Alicia and David by threatening to tell Justin the marriage is fake.



meanwhile Moira breaks the news to Adam that she's considering selling the Farm. But Adam is insistant that he wants it, despite Moira's warnings that it could just be a constant reminder of John and reluctantly agree to keep it.

Elsewhere, Cain's watchful eye is disturbing Chas; Gennie tries to pluck up the courage to tell Nikhil that she is pregnant, but hides her hurt when he thinks she should try losing weight - smooth move Nikhil.