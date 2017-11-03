21/05 - Zak says no more visitors

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 21st May

The Dingles are excited to visit Zak in hospital after Trevor informs them of his improvements.



Belle shows him a picture frame she has made and Zak is overwhelmed. But the touching moment is cut short when a paranoid Zak mistakes a comment that Sam makes and turns on Belle.



Soon after, Trevor takes Zak back into the room suggesting he say goodbye and Zak tells Lisa he doesn’t want anyone to visit again which leaves Lisa completely distraught.



Meanwhile Megan and Katie are furious when Declan doesn't turn up for a meeting but if they knew where he really was we bet they'd be a whole lot angrier...



To their ignorance Declan is with Robbie who is in a bit of a pickle as he's been sleeping with his landlord's girlfriend which has meant that he's got 24 hours to find somewhere else to live...



With the two men bonding will Declan offer a helping hand?

Elsewhere Ashley gets a job at a burger bar; Brenda is upset when Pollard postpones the holiday; Amelia overhears Sean and Belle talking about Ruby.