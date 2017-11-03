21/11 - Bernice seems to have a hidden agenda

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 21st November

At the Woolpack, Bernice raises suspicions when she slams the phone down as Ashley appears and she's sheepish when he says he knows she's not back in the village because of her maternal instincts. Later, in the cafe, she's catty towards Nicola and Laurel.



Laurel and Ashley try to talk to Bernice about setting some ground rules where Gabby's concerned, but she tells them she's no idea how long she'll be staying. As Bernice drinks champagne with Charity, it's clear she's got a hidden agenda as she makes a discreet phone call.



Elsewhere, Paddy continues to feel threatened by Brett and is saddened when he realises he has little choice but to let him stay with them until he gets a place sorted. He tells Marlon, who has few words of support. Rhona is too tired to deal with Paddy's jealousy.



Also, Katie's feeling insecure about the state of her marriage.