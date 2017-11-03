>
>
Emmerdale

21/09 - Amy visits a gravely ill Kerry

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 21st September
SPOILER ALERT

Amy arrives back in the village and despite her original bravado, she's emotional when Pollard and David explain that things aren't looking good for Kerry.
 
Amy's angry that Kerry tried to kill herself but is worried when she goes into a seizure.

After an anxious wait, Amy's relieved when the doctor tells her Kerry's through the worst. 
But after hearing about Kerry's arguments with Val and Andy, Amy's angry at her mum and says she'll have to leave once she's recovered. She's unaware Kerry's regained consciousness and can hear everything.
 
Elsewhere, Gennie feels guilty when she drops the fake baby, while Paddy can't go to New Zealand because of his community service order.



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         