21/09 - Amy visits a gravely ill Kerry

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 21st September

Amy arrives back in the village and despite her original bravado, she's emotional when Pollard and David explain that things aren't looking good for Kerry.



Amy's angry that Kerry tried to kill herself but is worried when she goes into a seizure.



After an anxious wait, Amy's relieved when the doctor tells her Kerry's through the worst.

But after hearing about Kerry's arguments with Val and Andy, Amy's angry at her mum and says she'll have to leave once she's recovered. She's unaware Kerry's regained consciousness and can hear everything.



Elsewhere, Gennie feels guilty when she drops the fake baby, while Paddy can't go to New Zealand because of his community service order.