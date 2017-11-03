22/08 - Robbie schemes to ruin things for Katie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd August

Megan isn't happy when she finds out Katie will accompany her to the meeting. Katie tells Megan she and Declan have Robbie sussed - he just wants an easy life. A frustrated Megan tells Robbie Declan's plan.



Later, Robbie opens the gate to the field where Katie's horses are kept, so she's called away at the last minute before the meeting. Megan suspects Robbie and invites him to the meeting in Katie's place. He impresses Megan, but Katie is furious.



Elsewhere, Dan enters a 10k run to impress Chas and Ali apologises to David.