22/02 - Megan causes some friction

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Wednesday 22nd February

Megan's presence in the village is ruffling a few feathers.



As she teases Declan over whether she’ll accept the job over lunch, Declan tells to Megan about who Mia’s real father was and explains he really needs her on board but Megan is wary.



After the lunch Declan is pretty sure Megan won't be taking the job and Katie only gets attitude from the wayward sibling. But Megan surprises them both and announces she will go and see the Bartons but as Declan opens the champagne, Katie is left wondering what she has to put up with.



Elsewhere Zak seems inconsolable when Lisa tries to talk to him and when he comes back from the Barton's a mess she wonders if she can do anything to help?



Also, Andy stands his ground with Cameron adamant that he will see his daughter; Ashley's sullen mood towards his father brightens when Laurel agrees to a romantic evening together; Gennie's concerned about Nikhil's fanatical fitness regieme.





