22/02 - Edna breaks down over her money worries | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 22nd February

Cain warns workmen Paul and Kev not to rip off Edna, but she's left reeling when they quote her £4,000. Edna later snaps at Vanessa and her card gets declined in the vets. Vanessa suspects something's up and suggests she takes Tootsie's drugs to the house.



That evening, exhausted and alone, Edna breaks down.



Elsewhere, as Katie stays with Gennie, Charity starts to regret what she did and warns Declan not to tell Jai about their night together.



As Katie tells Andy she wants to give her relationship with Declan another chance, Declan is convinced they're over. As Katie arrives to try and make things right, Declan's just not interested.



Also, Lisa stirs things between Sam and Rachel.