22/01 - Debbie gives in and strikes a deal with Dom

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd January

Debbie is worried about what Dom might do and when Cain tells her she could end up inside, she's determined to sort the mess herself. So she visits Lisa and puts on a hard face, telling her what she did and asking to speak to Dom. She tells Lisa she wants her to ask Dom to back off - after all, she owes her one after everything with Chas.



When Lisa tries to speak to Dom, he tells her to stay out of it and storms into Tug Ghyll, angry that Debbie's involved Lisa. Debbie starts to sympathise with Dom and ends up offering him a job - but he wants 10% of the business. Cain's furious when he finds out she agreed.



Elsewhere, Rachel panics about taking Archie home and as Sam helps them out of the hospital she runs off. She sits, overwhelmed, at home, but is soon comforted by Sandy. She returns to Archie and Sam, who offers to stay the night with her. She quickly realises she's developing feelings for him.



Also, Rachel tells Jai once again he's not to be involved in Archie's life and he's broken when he sees her and Sam with his baby, looking like the perfect family.