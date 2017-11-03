22/06 - Gennie catches Chas and Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 22nd June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 22nd June

SPOILER ALERT



The pressure of having an affair is really getting to poor old Chas.



After hearing Debbie say how happy she is with Cameron and how they have both agreed it feels like they have fallen in love all over again she goes to find Cameron.



Questioning him about what Debbie has said she is furious when he admits that he can't just switch off the feelings he has for Debbie.

Later, Chas decides it's about time she got the control back and suggests that Cameron should meet her at Gennie's as 'nobody will be in'. As the pair get hot and heavy it looks like Chas has her man back where she wants him but just as they are about to head upstairs Gennie catches them red handed!



Gennie is furious as they try to explain themselves and panic when Gennie says that Debbie is on her way over. Mid-conversation, Debbie arrives and they all cover and Chas and Cameron get out of there quick as they try to pull themselves together.

As the day continues, Debbie tells Gennie that Cameron is the one, leaving her filled with guilt and feeling torn - should she tell Debbie the truth or cover for her sister?



Later, Gennie tells Chas the score but is shocked when she proudly explains that it's more than a fling - they are in love. Disgusted with her sister will she agree to cover for her?

Meanwhile, Alicia is thrilled when David puts a diamond ring on her finger, until she realises it was once Leyla's. In the café, they feel the strain of their deception as their friends notice the ring and begin to congratulate them, asking questions about the proposal and their reasons for keeping their relationship a secret.



Later, Alicia and David are devastated as Justin storms in, having heard what's going on from Pollard. But as Justin threatens to shop Alicia if she goes ahead with the wedding, Pollard starts to realise the enormity of what he has done.

Elsewhere, Gennie is upset when Nikhil books her into a boot-camp, Chas tells Charity that Gennie is pregnant, Laurel informs Ruby that she cannot afford her help anymore, while Alex assures Andy their jobs are safe and Moira is proud as she tells them of Adam's successful meeting.