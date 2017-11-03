22/03 - Adam tries to kill Cain

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March

As Adam's resentment towards Cain grows, Aaron reminds him that it takes two to tango and his mum wasn't forced into it.



Soon afterwards, Adam asks Moira about Cain until she snaps and sends him careering off to find Aaron.

But it isn't Aaron that he finds...



Instead he sees Cain who riles Adam until he throws a petrol canister at Cain's injured leg, with petrol leaking everywhere. Cain is left in agony and is powerless when Adam knocks more flammable liquid to the floor loving the fact that Cain is left helpless.



In a moment of madness, Adam picks up the blowtorch and reckons it's time that Cain begs for his mercy as he throws down the blow torch, igniting a fire and leaves...

Meanwhile, Zak wants Sam to stop checking up on him. Keen to prove himself, Zak insists that he'll pick Samson up from school. But Zak is clearly not up to it and they get lost in the woods, will Zak be able to turn it around?



Elsewhere, Chas lays into Ed, Jimmy tells Carl and Rodney that he has a cunning plan to win round Nicola, while Ali is pleased to have a peaceful household.