Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Trapped, in agony, with fire on all sides, things aren't looking good for Cain Dingle.



Outside, hearing his cries for help, Adam panics and accelerates away on his quad. But Adam's no murderer and his conscience soon makes him turn back, but when he can't get into the garage he knows he has to call the fire brigade.

But as the flames get higher and Cian's screams get louder Adam kicks down the door and heads into teh flames. At the same time Aaron sees the fire and alerts Debbie before racing to help...will they get there in time?



Thankfully the three of them all make it out of the garage but will Adam survive Cain's rage?Aaron confronts Adam about starting the fire, but seeing how petrified Adam is, tells him to keep quiet and begs Cain not to ruin Adam's life by telling the truth. But will Cain be able to keep his mouth shut?

Meanwhile, Sam gets increasingly agitated when he can't get hold of Zak and Lisa presses him to reveal why he's so worried. Sam heads out to find them, instinctively heading for the pub first at the same time as Megan finds Zak and Samson and insists they go to Home Farm to warm up. Sam then arrives to collect Samson, disgusted with Zak.

Elsewhere, Jimmy plays Nicola at her own game by organising a romantic meal - before cutting the romance dead and leaving her alone.