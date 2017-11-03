22/05 - Sean breaks Belle's heart

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd May

Belle turns to Sean for support as she struggles to cope with what's going on with Zak. But as Sean stares at Ruby in the cafe Belle snaps, shouting to Bob that she shouldn't be allowed to work there after what she did.



But as she rants and raves Bob says something to put a spanner in the works - it was Sean who kissed Ruby, not the other way around.



Mortified, Belle leaves and Sean finally admits that what Bob said was true. Later, a distraught Belle finds comfort from Lisa and questions her mum on her love for Zak but Lisa recommends they should leave visiting Zak for a few weeks, for his sake.



Meanwhile Pollard pleads with Amy to change her attitude towards Brenda. Brenda thinks it could be a great bonding exercise for them to go shopping but despite her best efforts Amy continues to shun her.



Elsewhere Ashley feels left out from the church; Jimmy notices Nicola's growing affection for little Elliot.