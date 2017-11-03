>
Emmerdale

22/11 - Declan and Katie's argument ends in disaster

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 22nd November - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Katie heads to Gennie's and tells her she wants to make, but Gennie pretends Molly is sleeping and says she's not in the mood.
 
Meanwhile, Nikhil worries about Declan's mood as he wants them to have a well-earned drink together. But when Katie overhears Declan voicing his concerns about her lying to Nikhil, an argument breaks out. Declan says he thought she was different.
 
Outside Home Farm, Katie tries to talk to Declan as he revs up the quad but he drives off. She jumps on another one and tears after him - not fastening the strap of the helmet.

After playing chase, Declan's quad runs out of petrol but an angry Katie leaves him to walk. But he's left shocked when she crashes the quad and falls down a misused mine shaft.
 
Elsewhere, Gabby's back from her trip and excited about seeing Bernice. Ashley grows increasingly concerned and Diane's determined to find out what's going on. Bernice is silenced when Diane confronts her about having an affair and leaving her daughter behind.



13/11/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
