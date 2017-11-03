Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd November

At the mine shaft, Declan tries to get to Katie but the ground starts to crumble away. Meanwhile, Sam worries they're still not back and Nicola realises Declan's left his mobile behind.



Declan gradually crawls closer to Katie and desperately tries to reassure her. But as he reaches out to her, she falls deeper into the hole and Declan sees her face is bruised and partially buried. When she starts to come round, she's at the edge of the ledge as more of the ground falls onto her.



Nicola calls Katie, but her phone falls off the ledge as Katie tries to reach for it. Declan decides to go for help, trying to block out Katie's pleas for him to stay.



Elsewhere, Bernice tells Diane and Rodney the full story about her affair with 'Steve'.



Later, trouble brews between Ashley and Bernice and Gabby feels caught in the middle.