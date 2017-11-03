22/10 - Chas is determined to face her fate

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October

SPOILER ALERT

Despite Cameron's pleas, Chas refuses to run away with him.



Meanwhile, Cain is ready for a fight and Debbie storms over to the pub to confront Chas. She's followed by the rest of the family, but Diane refuses to let them through the bar to the back.



Meanwhile, Cameron continues to beg Chas to leave as they hear from the back room that the family have arrived. Debbie and Dan are shocked and horrified when Charity tells the bar about Chas' affair with Cameron. Things go from bad to worse when the family are let in.



Also, Jimmy is terrified he'll be sent down for murder and Gennie's unimpressed by Georgia's sudden arrival.