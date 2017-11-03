>
>
Emmerdale
22/10 - Chas is determined to face her fate
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October


 



22/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Play Our 2048 Game! The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         