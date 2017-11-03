23/01 - Hazel asks Aaron to run away with her

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 23rd January

Hazel's plans to run away with Aaron backfire.



After Aaron sleeps on Hazel's sofa, Bob gets concerned that Hazel is taking things too far. Later, Aaron comes back to the house to find that all of Hazel's stuff is packed in boxes...



As he confronts her, she finally plucks up the courage to tell him she's leaving and ask him to join her. But Aaron flips out and quickly leaves. The pressure of everything gets too much and he hurts himself.



Meanwhile Laurel is furious with Nicola after she find out that she talked to Ashley behind her back.



But the news of Laurel's pregnancy has been haunting Ashley, and he bursts into the pub and accuses Marlon of sleeping with Laurel and that she's admitted it. Marlon denies ever sleeping with Laurel and Ashley finally realises that Laurel is telling the truth...



But has Ashley taken it too far?



Elsewhere Charity apologises to Cain and asks for his help to try and get Debbie to the wedding; Moira's plan doesn't exactly work out how she wants it as John ignores her; Declan has a word with Jai about Nikhil.











