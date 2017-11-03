>
23/04 - Lisa worries Zak's cancer is back

Lisa is driving everyone mad as she continues to be preoccupied with worrying about Zak.
 
Back home, Lisa's worst fears are confirmed as Zak doesn't deny it when she asks if his cancer has returned. He admits that he hasn't been feeling right for a while and he feels guilty as she tries to stay strong for him. 
 
Meanwhile, Megan is spiralling out of control as her erratic behaviour worsens.She surprises Carl by flirtily inviting him up to Home Farm. Katie and Declan are about to have lunch when Megan and Carl join them but it turns sour when Megan downs the wine and starts spoiling for a fight.
 
Declan tries to calm her down but she's on a mission and simmers with rage when Carl leaves. Later, Megan is defensive and it's clear that she's grieving over giving up her son.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel isn't about to leave Sandy alone with Ashley, Cameron warily agrees to do some shifts at The Woolpack, while Jai gives Ali some leaflets about literacy classes.


19/04/2012
