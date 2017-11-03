23/08 - Chas and Dan make Cameron jealous

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August

It's race day and it doesn't take long for Chas to realise Cameron, Carl and Dan are competing for her attention. Cameron completes the race first, going straight over to Chas to taunt her about Dan.



When Dan collapses, Chas rushes over to help him and kisses him in front of Cameron and Carl when he comes round. But Dan stuns her when he tells her he loves her. She's stunned, makes her excuses and leaves. She's similarly shocked when Cameron also confesses his feelings.



Elsewhere, Robbie's furious when Declan takes Megan into the office and lays into her about Robbie having no experience. But Declan later feels guilty.



Also, Val is furious when Kerry purposely asks Pollard about the money Val stole from him.