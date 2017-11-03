Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August

Chas is furious with Cameron for telling her he loves her and knees him in the crotch when he insists she shouldn't be with Dan.



Later in the pub, Dan presumes Chas is ending things when she follows him to the toilets. Instead, she kisses him and proposes. He thinks she's joking and Jude interrupts before Chas manages to reassure him.



Dan heads outside and tells Cameron about the proposal. Chas comes outside and is asked if she loves Dan. When she can't give an answer, he says he can't marry someone who doesn't love her and he walks away.



Elsewhere, Kerry slowly realises how much Val and Pollard mean to her daughter and Jai is wracked with guilt as he lies to Charity about where he has been.