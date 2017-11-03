>
>
Emmerdale
23/08 - Chas and Dan make Cameron jealous
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 23rd August – Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Chas is furious with Cameron for telling her he loves her and knees him in the crotch when he insists she shouldn't be with Dan. 
 
Later in the pub, Dan presumes Chas is ending things when she follows him to the toilets. Instead, she kisses him and proposes. He thinks she's joking and Jude interrupts before Chas manages to reassure him. 
 
Dan heads outside and tells Cameron about the proposal. Chas comes outside and is asked if she loves Dan. When she can't give an answer, he says he can't marry someone who doesn't love her and he walks away.
 
Elsewhere, Kerry slowly realises how much Val and Pollard mean to her daughter and Jai is wracked with guilt as he lies to Charity about where he has been.



14/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         