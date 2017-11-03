23/02 - Zak disappears

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 23rd February

SPOILER ALERT



Lisa is distraught when she wakes up to find Zak never came home.



She tries to conceal her fears to Belle but as the day draws on she's forced to admit that she has no idea where Zak is to her and Sam. It looks like the mystery may be solved when Jimmy pops round to tell the Dingles that he's seen Zak's van.



But when Sam starts it up with no sign of Zak, Lisa is very anxious.



Meanwhile Cameron is livid when Andy turns up at Sarah's birthday party and gets Debbie to tell him to leave. Later Debbie apologises to Andy but how long can this continue in front of Sarah?



Elsewhere Nikhil reveals he wants to train for a marathon; Carl takes a shine to Megan after she does a good job convincing the Barton's about the festival; Ashley continues to ignore Sandy.



