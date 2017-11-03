In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February Ep. 2

Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 23rd February

Lisa is stunned when Zak strolls into the house with no memory of where he has been. Frustrated by his attitude and full of hurt she breaks down to Debbie who promises to talk to Zak - but can anyone get through to him?



Meanwhile Ashley is too busy trying to spend time with Laurel to notice the effect he is having on Sandy. Diane notices that Sandy does not look well but Sandy refuses to get Ashley involved,



Despite his protests Diane interrupts Ashley's dinner with Laurel and bring Sandy home after he has a funny turn. But Ashley is furious and lays into Sandy for destroying his time alone with Laurel whilst she runs a bath, oblivious to Ashley's harsh words.



Elsewhere Gennie is secretly pleased when Nikhil hurts his ankle; while Megan tries to play hard to get with Carl.



