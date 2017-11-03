23/07 - Cameron makes a shock proposal

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Monday 23rd July

SPOILER ALERT

Cameron decides to get down on one knee and propose to Debbie - but she gives an awkward reply of "it's just a bit sudden". Ouch.



Later, he tries again - but this time in front of everyone in the pub.



Debbie says yes this time - much to Chas' distress, who takes Cameron into the back room and lays into him.



But she's left heartbroken when Cameron calls her bitter and desperate.



Elsewhere, Rachel is shocked to find out she's pregnant - quickly realising she can't tell Ali the identity of the father.