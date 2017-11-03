23/03 - Will Cain rat out Adam

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 23rd March

EastEnders Episode Guide

At the burnt-out garage everyone is struggling to comprehend what has just happened...



Holly finds Adam panicking and is stunned to hear that he started the fire as their behaviour arouses Moira's suspicions. But Moira is the least of their worries as Cain could still spill the beans...

Later on the police arrive to question Adam at the farm but will he be able to handle the pressure? Suspicious of Adam's story, Moira visits Cain and is left reeling when he reveals that Adam started the fire but has Cain told the police yet?

Meanwhile, Sam reluctantly tells Lisa that Zak has been drinking too much and didn't know what he was doing with Samson. Lisa has a go at Zak when he returns home but all he can do is stalk back out and it looks like she is close to breaking point.

Elsewhere, Cameron comforts Debbie who is struggling cope, while Ali is annoyed when Dan appears.