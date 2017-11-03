23/05 - Megan snaps and slaps Declan

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd May

It's all getting a little complicated up at Home Farm as Robbie arrives for another secret meeting with Declan.



Katie listens in as Robbie asks Declan to be guarantor for a loan and can't believe it when Declan agrees and signs the document. But she's absolutely gobsmacked when Declan tells Robbie that there's a room for him here if things don't work out...



Later on Megan returns home and Declan surprises her with the news of Robbie's visit. Let's just say Megan isn't too happy with Declan and gives him a swift slap around the face...we wonder how this one will turn out?

Meanwhile Dan and Ali continue to argue about Ruby and Sean at work resulting in them both getting a verbal warning. But Dan won't drop it causing Ruby to tell him to go to the Police if he really believes it.



Thankfully Dan goes to Sean and Sean reveals that he lied, he tried to kiss her and Ruby is totally innocent.

Elsewhere Amy has some compassion for Brenda and Pollard and reluctantly gives her blessing; Jai open up to Rishi about Charity not wanting children.