23/11 - Declan's rescue plan goes wrong

 
Declan finds Moira and asks her to call 999 and bring Andy and a tractor to help get Katie out. They try to feed some rope into the mineshaft but they move the tractor too close and it caves in - Katie falls deeper into the black hole.
 
We see Katie lying unconscious, the others horrified by the deadly silence. Declan feels guilty and tries to justify his actions as he hears sirens. He attempts to speed up the rescue work but is told it could take some time.
 
Katie stirs and screams to Declan - but there's no answer and she realises just how lost she is.
 
Elsewhere, Paddy tries to apologise to Brett after he catches him mimicking him - but Brett doesn't take any nonsense. When Rhona, Paddy and Brett find out Tootsie might have cancer, Brett wants to tell Edna but Paddy gets there first. Brett later decides it not working for him at the vets.
 
Also, Bob sees Ali's struggling with her reading and so suggests karaoke - but it backfires when Dan laughs at her singing.



13/11/2012
