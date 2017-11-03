23/10 - The police start their investigation

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 23rd October

Chas prepares to answer questions from her solicitor, pleading that she didn't mean to kill Carl.



But she digs herself in deeper as she explains to DI Drake that Carl was blackmailing her and that she acted in self-defence.



Meanwhile, Cameron tells Dan about Carl's blackmailing and insists their affair was over before he married Chas. Dan heads over to the station, keen to see Chas.



Also, Jimmy gives Cameron the truck keys and some of the blackmail money back, telling him to leave before Cain and Zak get hold of him.



At Tug Ghyll, the police question Debbie. Sarah's scared about her visit to hospital and asks if Cameron will be coming with her.



Also, Nicola's suspicious when she finds Megan in the office but doesn't notice she's got the keys to Mulberry. Later, Megan and Robbie move in.